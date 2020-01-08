hate crime

2 Men Caught on Camera Drawing Swastikas Outside Brooklyn Deli: NYPD

Two men were caught on surveillance video drawing swastikas and other profanities outside a deli in Brooklyn, police said Wednesday.

In the Dec. 22 footage, a man pulled out what appears to be a marker from his pocket and started scribbling on the wall outside Acapulco Restaurant & Deli on Manhattan Avenue in Greenpoint. A second man standing next to the first also wrote on the wall.

Police say the NYPD Hate Crime Task Force is searching for the suspects.

Authorities did not specify what other profanities were written but said the men then fled in unknown direction.

Anyone with information on the suspects is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).

