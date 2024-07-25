2 men arrested in home improvement scheme targeting seniors on Long Island: Police

Two men on Long Island are accused of posing as contractors to make home repairs, and then causing even more damage to victims' houses as part of a home improvement scam, police said.

Police said the alleged scammers caused more damage to make more money, and in some cases took deposits for bigger jobs before taking off.

The men would solicit work as unlicensed home improvement contractors for an alleged company called "Top Line Masonry" only to "defraud" the victims by causing more damage, police said.

"This company is not a legit company," said Nassau County Police Commissioner Patrick Ryder.

The men would walk around the neighborhood handing out flyers and even had a bogus website, police said. They targeted senior homeowners, according to police.

"They'll start you off slow and they'll say 'listen for 25 bucks, I can fix this. 50 bucks, I can fix this,'" Ryder said. "Once they get you hooked, they go 'Oh by the way, we peeled back the siding and look at the damage we found here.'"

Police know of at least one victim in Floral Park, but suspect there may be others out there. The suspects are believed to also be responsible for similar incidents at locations in Bellerose Terrace, police said.

This year alone, in Nassau County, police have seen 31 home improvement scams typically targeting seniors between the ages of 70 and 90.

The defendants, David Young, 31, and Adam Turner, 25, pleaded guilty Wednesday to a variety of charges after their arrest in Floral Park, police said.

Police are asking anyone who believe they may have been a victim of the alleged scheme or have more information to call 1-800-244-TIPS or 911.