2 Men Ambush Woman in Sex Attack on Popular NJ Trail

The brazen attack happened in the middle afternoon on a popular trail in the typically quiet community -- and both men are still on the loose

Authorities are looking for two strangers in a sex attack on a woman on a popular New Jersey recreation trail in the middle of the afternoon earlier this week, prosecutors said.

The woman was on Morristown's Traction Line Recreation Trail shorty before 3:45 p.m. Tuesday when prosecutors say the two men approached her and asked for cash.

She didn't give them any. One man then shoved her to the ground and sexually attacked her while the other stood by, officials said. Both men fled the trail afterward.

Prosecutors say the victim didn't know either man. Both are thought to be about 20 years old. One was seen riding a bicycle. Authorities released photos of them (above).

Anyone with information is asked to call the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office Sex Crimes/Child Endangerment Unit at 973-285-6200, the Morristown Bureau of Police at 973-538-2200 or Morris County CrimeStoppers at 1-800-SHERIFF (743-7433) or 973-COP-CALL (267-2255).

