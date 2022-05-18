2 Loaded Guns Seized From 15-Year-Old at NYC School: Cops

A 15-year-old boy was allegedly caught with two loaded guns at his Queens school Wednesday, police say.

Charges are pending against the boy, whose name has not been released because of his age.

According to the NYPD, the boy was found with the guns at York Early College Academy, which apparently shares space with public school J.H.S. 008 Richard S. Grossley at the 167th Street address.

A source within the School Safety Agents’ union said ammo cartridges were also found on the boy.

No injuries were reported in the incident, which happened around noon. It wasn't clear why the boy allegedly brought the weapons or how he got them. No other details on the circumstances were immediately provided by the school or law enforcement.

The Department of Education didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

According to its website, York Early College Academy serves almost 650 students in grades 6 through 12, along with those in special education programs.