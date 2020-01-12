fatal crash

2 Killed When Car Strikes Tree, Bursts Into Flames in NJ

The driver was trapped inside and the female passenger was thrown from the vehicle, police say

  • Authorities say a car struck a tree on the median of a New Jersey road and burst into flames, killing a man and woman
  • Police said the crash occurred at about 4 a.m. Sunday on Route 22 near the Garden State Parkway intersection in Mountainside
Authorities say a car struck a tree on the median of a New Jersey road and burst into flames, killing a man and woman.

Police said the crash occurred at about 4 a.m. Sunday on Route 22 near the Garden State Parkway intersection in Mountainside.

Authorities said the car struck the tree in the center median of the highway and caught fire immediately. The driver was trapped inside and the female passenger was thrown from the vehicle.

Both were pronounced dead at the scene. Their ages and identities weren't immediately released. The Mountainside police department is investigating the crash.

