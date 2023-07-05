2 killed, several others hurt in northern New Jersey shooting

Violence rippled across the tris-tate area over the holiday, including in northern New Jersey, where at least two people were killed and several others were hurt in a Wednesday morning shooting in Paterson.

A heavy police presence was seen Wednesday morning on Jersey Street -- located in an industrial section of the city -- although, it remains unclear exactly what time the shooting happened.

The scene had multiple evidence markers throughout, possibly indicating that several shots were fired.

While, NBC 4 New York confirmed the two deaths, it is unclear exactly how many people were injured in this shooting or if it was some sort of drive-by shooting.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

Additional information was not immediately available.

This news comes as New York City is also grappling with overnight violence, including a string of shootings, that has also left at least two dead.