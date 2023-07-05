Paterson

2 killed, several others hurt in northern New Jersey shooting

By Tracie Strahan

NBC Universal, Inc.

Violence rippled across the tris-tate area over the holiday, including in northern New Jersey, where at least two people were killed and several others were hurt in a Wednesday morning shooting in Paterson.

A heavy police presence was seen Wednesday morning on Jersey Street -- located in an industrial section of the city -- although, it remains unclear exactly what time the shooting happened.

The scene had multiple evidence markers throughout, possibly indicating that several shots were fired.

While, NBC 4 New York confirmed the two deaths, it is unclear exactly how many people were injured in this shooting or if it was some sort of drive-by shooting.

Additional information was not immediately available.

This news comes as New York City is also grappling with overnight violence, including a string of shootings, that has also left at least two dead.

This article tagged under:

PatersonNew Jersey
