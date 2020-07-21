2 Killed in Fiery Crash Involving Multiple Vehicles on Bruckner Expressway

Two people were killed overnight when their vehicle sped down the Bruckner Expressway, hit a light pole and careened into three other cars heading in the opposite direction.

The incident happened just before midnight near Exit 7C, Country Club Road, according to fire officials. FDNY says the driver and passenger in the speeding car that jumped the median were the ones who suffered fatal injuries. Six people in the other cars were hurt; five of them were transported to local hospitals.

Several of the cars burst into flames after the impact.

None of the dead or injured has been identified as of Tuesday morning. The Bruckner northbound was still closed as police worked to clear the wreckage.

An investigation is ongoing.