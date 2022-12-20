NYC Subway

2 Killed by Subway in Manhattan, Sources Say; L Train Service Suspended

L service has been affected as emergency crews continue their investigation

By NBC New York Staff

Two people were apparently struck and killed by a subway in Manhattan Tuesday, according to sources with knowledge of the investigation.

Emergency crews responded to the West 14th Street and Sixth Avenue station after the FDNY said it received a call at 10:26 a.m. about a person on the tracks who may have suffered a cardiac arrest.

Once crews arrived, they found two individuals dead, police on the scene said, adding that the victims are a man born in 1977, and woman born in 1959. It is unclear if they knew each other.

Although it is unclear what took place, police say that at this time it does not appear to have been a push scenario.

Police hope that witnesses come forward on where exactly the victims initially were -- whether on a train or platform -- and other information to assist them in the ongoing investigation.

Chopper 4 showed multiple NYPD vehicles in the area. MTA workers were seen carrying ladders down to the station.

Subway service was affected in the area. Get real-time transit updates from all your key sources right here.

