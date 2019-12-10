2 Children Stabbed in New Jersey, 1 Dies

What to Know Two children -- an 11-year-old and a 15-year-old -- were stabbed in Newark Tuesday, authorities say

Reports of the stabbings near Highland and Park avenues in Newark came in around 11 a.m.

Chopper 4 showed a heavy emergency response at the scene; no arrests have been made

A 15-year-old is dead and an 11-year-old child is hospitalized after both were stabbed in New Jersey's largest city Tuesday, authorities say.

Reports of the stabbings near Highland and Park avenues in Newark came in around 11 a.m. Tuesday. Newark's public safety director confirmed the teenager died and said the younger victim was expected to survive.

No arrests have been made but five people were taken in for questioning, according to Essex County Prosecutor's Office. No additional details on the circumstances surrounding the shootings were immediately available.

Chopper 4 showed a heavy emergency response at the scene, which appeared to be near a school and religious institution. A lounge and bar was seen on the corner; some buildings also appeared to be residential.

A witness said he saw the youngest of the victims covered in blood and tried to help him.

According to the witness, the 11-year-old boy was bare foot and yelling "I don't want to die." The boy allegedly also said his brother was stabbed five times.

Sources confirm to NBC 4 the victims are indeed brothers.

According to Essex County Prosecutor's Office, the 11-year-old was hospitalized with injuries not considered to be life-threatening.

The prosecutor's office's Homicide Task Force is investigating.