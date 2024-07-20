2 kids among 4 stabbed to death in Brooklyn home: NYPD

A man has been taken into custody, believed to be behind the stabbing deaths of four people inside a Brooklyn home, according to law enforcement sources.

Police responded to the Bensonhurst home near Avenue P and West 8th Street around 10:15 p.m. Friday, when they found four people dead.

All four victims are believed to be related to one another, the sources said.

A 56-year-old woman had multiple stab wounds to her neck, a 27 year-old woman had been repeatedly stabbed, and two young kids, 4 and 5 years old, had also been stabbed, police said.

Police said a 24-year-old man related to the victims had been placed into custody. Charges were not immediately announced.

Additional details surrounding the killings, including motive, were not immediately known. Investigators are looking into whether the tragic killings were related to a domestic dispute.