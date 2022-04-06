Brooklyn

2 Kids, Adult Taken to Hospital After Car Hobs Curb, Careens Into Store in Brooklyn

The victims are expected to be OK

Citizen app

Two children and an adult were taken to a hospital after a vehicle jumped the curb and careened into a store in Brooklyn early Wednesday, authorities say.

They are expected to survive. It's not clear if the three injured were on the sidewalk or in the store at the time of the accident.

Few other details were immediately available regarding the 8 a.m. accident near St. John's Place and Nostrand Avenue in Crown Heights.

Video posted to the Citizen app showed a heavy emergency response at the scene.

A cause of the crash remains under investigation.

