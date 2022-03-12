2 Homeless Men in Manhattan Shot in Apparent Targeted Spree: Cops

Police are looking for a man who shot two homeless men in Manhattan within 90 minutes early Saturday, killing one, in what cops say appear to be targeted attacks.

Both victims were shot in Manhattan between 4:36 a.m. and 6 a.m., police said.

The suspect, pictured below, appeared to intentionally approach them separately on the street and shoot them, cops say. One of the men was on Lafayette Street. He was sleeping in a sleeping bag when he was shot, police say.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.

Mayor Eric Adams condemned the attack as "horrific," and called the video chilling.

"We need to find this person, and we need New Yorkers to help us," he said.

🚨WANTED for SHOOTING: Today, between 4:36 am & 6:00 am, in the confines of the @NYPD1pct and @NYPD5pct, the suspect approached two homeless individuals on the street and shot both of them, killing one individual. NYPD executives will provide an update live at 9:30 PM pic.twitter.com/JwoaWnKrzd — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) March 13, 2022

CORRECTION

This story has been updated throughout to correct the condition of the shooting victims, to indicate that only one was killed.