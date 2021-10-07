2 Force Straphanger to Bank ATM in Terrifying Midday Manhattan Subway Robbery

Authorities are looking for two suspects they say walked up to a 19-year-old in a Manhattan subway station in the middle of the afternoon last month, told him they'd hurt him if he didn't give them money and forced him to a nearby ATM.

The victim was walking on the mezzanine in the Chambers Street station around 2:30 p.m. Sept. 14 when the strangers told him, "Get over here, give me all your money or I'll hurt you." In fear for his safety, he gave them $100 from his wallet.

The suspects said they wanted more cash and told the victim to take them to a bank, which they did. He and the suspects walked into the TD Bank on Chambers Street and the victim withdrew $800 from an ATM and handed it over, cops say.

Again, they asked for more money. The 19-year-old went to the teller window.

The bank teller knew something was wrong just by looking at his face and asked if he was OK. The suspects then ran off.

No injuries were reported. Anyone with information on the suspects is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.