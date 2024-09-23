2 different gropers wanted for targeting young girls in Queens: NYPD

Alarming reports of multiple groping incidents have been made in the same area of Queens in recent days -- and police suspect two different men are behind these troubling attacks.

One of the incidents involving teen girls happened last Wednesday, Sept. 18, according to NYPD investigators. Police say an unidentified man carrying a small dog approached an 11-year-old girl on a Q58 MTA bus around 7:37 a.m. and put his hands on her chest. Then, only about eight minutes later, police say he inappropriately grabbed another 11-year-old girl.

After the second groping on the bus, police said the man hopped off around 72nd Street and Grand Avenue heading northbound.

Images of the suspect released by the NYPD show the man with curly hair who's approximately 30 to 45 years old, and he was last seen carrying around a Chihuahua. He was wearing a black baseball cap, yellow jacket and black sweatpants.

A second groper was identified after an incident on Friday, Sept. 20. Police said a man approached a 12-year-old girl around 8:10 a.m. near 71st Street and 54th Avenue.

That is where the man, roughly 25 years of age, spit his drink on the girl and grabbed her behind while appearing to clean up his mess, according to police. He was captured on surveillance images with a blue shirt, blue pants and a black head cover.

The NYPD is increasing police resources across the community and also encouraging parents to speak to their children about these two men. Anyone with information is asked to contact police.