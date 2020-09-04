New York State Police

2 Die in Tractor-Trailer Hit-Run Crash on NYS Thruway: State Police

The victims' identities are being withheld at this time.

New York State Police
Getty Images

Two people died in a hit-and-run crash involving a tractor-trailer on the New York State Thruway early Friday, State Police said.

According to their preliminary investigation, the tractor-trailer tried to make a U-turn across the westbound lanes of traffic between exits 4 and 47 in Monroe County's Wheatland shortly before 4:30 a.m.

As it did that, a vehicle traveling in the westbound lanes hit the truck and drove underneath it. The driver died at the scene; the passenger was seriously hurt and later died at a hospital.

Local

Bronx 57 mins ago

NYC Man Indicted in Deadly 48-Hour Hostage Ordeal Involving 2 Women, Toddler

New Jersey 3 hours ago

Married NJ High School Teacher Accused of Giving 4-Year-Old Pot

The tractor-trailer fled the scene, making another U-turn and heading eastbound before getting off the highway at exit 46. It pulled into a hotel parking lot briefly and then drove off again.

The victims' identities are being withheld at this time.

The tractor-trailer is described as a yellow Volvo truck with a sleeper cab pulling a trailer with driver side damage. Anyone with information about the hit-and-run is asked to call the New York State Police at (518) 436-2825 or (585) 398-4100.

All westbound lanes of the thruway were closed in the area for a time but have since reopened.

Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

New York State Policehit and runMonroe CountyNew York State Thruway
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World NBCLX Sports
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us