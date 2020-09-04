2 Die in Tractor-Trailer Hit-Run Crash on NYS Thruway: State Police

Two people died in a hit-and-run crash involving a tractor-trailer on the New York State Thruway early Friday, State Police said.

According to their preliminary investigation, the tractor-trailer tried to make a U-turn across the westbound lanes of traffic between exits 4 and 47 in Monroe County's Wheatland shortly before 4:30 a.m.

As it did that, a vehicle traveling in the westbound lanes hit the truck and drove underneath it. The driver died at the scene; the passenger was seriously hurt and later died at a hospital.

The tractor-trailer fled the scene, making another U-turn and heading eastbound before getting off the highway at exit 46. It pulled into a hotel parking lot briefly and then drove off again.

The victims' identities are being withheld at this time.

The tractor-trailer is described as a yellow Volvo truck with a sleeper cab pulling a trailer with driver side damage. Anyone with information about the hit-and-run is asked to call the New York State Police at (518) 436-2825 or (585) 398-4100.

All westbound lanes of the thruway were closed in the area for a time but have since reopened.