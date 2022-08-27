2 Dead, More Wounded in Separate Overnight Shootings in the Bronx

A pair of early morning shootings in the Bronx on Saturday left two people dead and at least three others recovering from various gunshots wounds, authorities said.

The first report of gunfire came in to police around 12:20 a.m. after two people were shot near East 170th Street and College Avenue. Cops found the two victims shot inside a vehicle, NYPD officials said.

A 37-year-old woman shot in the head died from her injuries, while a 43-year-old man in the passenger seat suffered a gunshot wound to his leg. He's expected to survive.

Close to four hours later, officers responded to a second shooting at East Burnside Avenue and Grand Concourse.

Police discovered three men around 3:50 a.m., each with gunshot wounds, who were picked up and taken to Saint Barnabas Hospital by EMS. A 22-year-old shot in the head, identified as Joshua Thomas, did not survive.

Another 22-year-old man was listed in critical condition and a 25-year-old was being treated for a wound to his leg, police said.

NYPD officials said a 22-year-old was taken into custody at the scene. There have been no arrests in the earlier shooting.