2 Dead in Midtown Manhattan Shooting Mystery

Two people thought to be in their 20s or 30s were found shot to death in a residential building in midtown Manhattan, authorities said Thursday. No arrests have been made.

Officials say gunfire erupted at a building on West 37th Street shortly after midnight. One man who has yet to be identified was found in front of the building. He was shot in the stomach and was pronounced dead a short time later, police said.

Responding officers found the second victim, 34-year-old Kamir King, of Manhattan, on the third floor. He had been shot in the head and also was pronounced dead at a hospital. A firearm was recovered near the first victim, officials said.

No arrests have been made. Police believe three or four suspects fled the scene after the shooting. The building where it happened is home to a makeshift recording studio, but at this point it's unclear what if any involvement that studio has in the case.

It's also not clear if the victims knew their killers. The NYPD is expected to provide additional information later Thursday.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.