2 Dead, 2 Badly Hurt in Horrific NJ Chain-Reaction Crash

Two passengers died and two drivers were severely hurt in a multi-vehicle crash in New Jersey's Freehold Township over the July 4th holiday weekend, authorities say.

Cops responding to a call about a crash near Route 9 south and Route 33 west around 1:30 p.m. Sunday saw significant vehicle damage. One victim, a 52-year-old Marlboro woman who had been riding in a Honda CR-V, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Another passenger in the Honda, a 61-year-old man from Marlboro, later died of his injuries at a hospital, while the driver of that vehicle, a 21-year-old from Marlboro, was hospitalized in critical condition. It wasn't clear if all three were from the same family.

Prosecutors in Monmouth County say it appears that Honda was rear-ended by a Subaru that had been side-swiped by a Lexus that had been swiped by another Lexus driven by a 74-year-old woman from Manalapan. The Manalapan woman who may have triggered the chain-reaction crash was said to have suffered serious injuries.

Other drivers and passengers sought medical attention for minor injuries, officials said.

No charges have been filed at this point and it's not clear if any are expected. The crash remains under investigation by the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office, Monmouth County SCART and the Freehold Township Police Department.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office Detective Nicolas Logothetis at 800-533-7443, or Freehold Township Police Department Patrolman Justin Nunno at 732-462-7908.