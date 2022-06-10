New Jersey

2 Dead After Fire Scorches New Jersey Home Overnight

The cause of the fire remains under investigation

House off Agar Place heavily damaged by overnight fire.
Two people died early Friday morning after they were discovered in a burning house fire in New Jersey, fire officials said.

A man and a woman were found in the rear of a South Hackensack home after fire crews responded to the blaze shortly after 3 a.m., South Hackensack Fire Chief Carmine Maceri said.

The fire department rushed to the home off Agar Place after a 911 call was made reporting that people were possibly trapped inside.

Maceri said "extreme heat" and heavy smoke conditions made it difficult for firefighters to get inside and perform rescue operations.

First responders found the first victim, a female, about 20 minutes after arriving at the scene. The male was found not longer after, the chief said.

Responding firefighters had the scene under control by 4:30 a.m.

Video of the structure shows extensive exterior damage, including a massive hole burned through the roof and side of the home.

The cause of the fire was still under investigation several hours later.

