2 Cops Struck at Holland Tunnel Roadblock Setup to Stop Stolen Mercedes Driver: Sources

The officers were taken to the hospital, their injuries were not considered life-threatening

By Brian Thompson

Two Port Authority officers were hospitalized Friday in an attempt to stop the driver behind the wheel of a stolen Mercedes, law enforcement sources said.

The officers were stationed at a roadblock at the Holland Tunnel where law enforcement hoped to stop the suspected car thief, the sources said. Both were reportedly struck when the driver pushed past through the roadblock, striking three cars and the two cops in the process.

Sources said the officers were taken to a nearby hospital -- their injuries were not considered life-threatening. They also said the car has since been ditched somewhere in Newark.

The investigation is ongoing.

