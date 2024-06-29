Manhattan

2 college players in NY for the NBA Draft arrested for gun possession: sources

By Myles Miller

Two college basketball players were arrested early Friday morning in Washington Heights after police discovered a firearm in their vehicle, according to police sources.

Jeremiah Davenport, 25, a graduate senior playing for the Arkansas Razorbacks, and Mika Adams-Woods, 24, who recently transferred to St. Bonaventure from the University of Cincinnati, were in town for the NBA Draft, police sources said.

The players were apprehended around 1:30 a.m. at the northwest corner of Nagel Avenue and West 204th Street.

24/7 New York news stream: Watch NBC 4 free wherever you are

Officers observed a black BMW X5 with Arkansas plates, tinted windows, and the ignition on, double-parked at the corner. After lowering the window, officers could smell marijuana emanating inside, police sources said.

The driver was unable to produce identification, and a firearm was found in plain view behind the front passenger seat, the sources said.

The Manhattan District Attorney's Office declined to proceed with a case against Adams-Woods, and he was released Saturday. Davenport remains in custody.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

Adams-Woods has been a standout player, first at Cincinnati and now at St. Bonaventure, contributing significantly to his team's successes over the years. Davenport, known for his sharpshooting and versatility, graduated from Cincinnati and is currently pursuing further studies while playing for Arkansas.

News

Long Island 6 hours ago

NYPD officer among 4 killed by speeding drunk driver in Long Island nail salon crash: police

Weather Jun 28

NYC Pride weekend forecast: Tornado threat comes Saturday, more severe weather Sunday PM

Attorney information for either player was not immediately known.

Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

Manhattan
Watch NBC New York News 24/7 Send a Video or Photo to NBC NY 2024 Paris Olympics Local News Weather School Closings Weather Alerts U.S. & World News Video Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Sports CNBC Money Report Community
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us