2 college players in NY for the NBA Draft arrested for gun possession: sources

Two college basketball players were arrested early Friday morning in Washington Heights after police discovered a firearm in their vehicle, according to police sources.

Jeremiah Davenport, 25, a graduate senior playing for the Arkansas Razorbacks, and Mika Adams-Woods, 24, who recently transferred to St. Bonaventure from the University of Cincinnati, were in town for the NBA Draft, police sources said.

The players were apprehended around 1:30 a.m. at the northwest corner of Nagel Avenue and West 204th Street.

Officers observed a black BMW X5 with Arkansas plates, tinted windows, and the ignition on, double-parked at the corner. After lowering the window, officers could smell marijuana emanating inside, police sources said.

The driver was unable to produce identification, and a firearm was found in plain view behind the front passenger seat, the sources said.

The Manhattan District Attorney's Office declined to proceed with a case against Adams-Woods, and he was released Saturday. Davenport remains in custody.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

Adams-Woods has been a standout player, first at Cincinnati and now at St. Bonaventure, contributing significantly to his team's successes over the years. Davenport, known for his sharpshooting and versatility, graduated from Cincinnati and is currently pursuing further studies while playing for Arkansas.

Attorney information for either player was not immediately known.