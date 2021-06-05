hit-and-run

2 Boys Critically Hurt in Separate Vehicle Crashes in Queens

Police across the city responded to multiple scenes of cars hitting pedestrians Friday night; each victim suffered serious head injuries

By Myles Miller

Two young boys were recovering Saturday morning from separate collisions with cars on the streets of Queens, leaving each in critical condition and at least one driver on the run, police said.

The NYPD said a 16-year-old boy was riding a bike on College Point Boulevard around 10 p.m. Friday when he was struck by the driver of a blue sedan, according to police.

The driver fled the scene of the collision, leaving the boy behind, and ditched the sedan a short distance away, police said. They believe the driver left the car behind and fled on foot.

Police found the car blocks away with the front windshield shattered and a significant dent on the top of the car from the impact of hitting the boy. The teen suffered a severe head injury and was taken to the hospital.

A blue sedan discovered a short distance from the scene of a hit-and-run in College Point, Queens had a broken windshield and significant body damage.

Thirty minutes earlier in Forest Hills, a 10-year-old boy was crossing Jewel Avenue when he was struck by the driver of a Honda CRV, the NYPD said. The boy also suffered severe head trauma in critical condition. In that collision, the driver stayed at the scene and cooperated with authorities.

These incidents come as pedestrian fatalities across the five boroughs have more than doubled this year. According to city data, 56 people have died in crashes throughout the city compared to 27 during the same period last year.

Across the bridge, a tourist walking in Manhattan when she was struck by a scooter around 7:30 p.m. Friday. Police said the 65-year-old woman had the right of way as she crossed at W 64th Street and Amsterdam when a male driver on a black and red scooter struck her.

The woman suffered severe head trauma and was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition, police said. The scooter driver also fled the scene and was wanted by police.

