2 arrested in Bronx park quadruple shooting that wounded 2 young boys

The two gunmen accused of wounding four people, including two young brothers, after opening fire on a crowded park in the Bronx last week have been arrested.

Police said Angel Hernandez, 20, and a 16-year-old boy were arrested nearly a week after allegedly riding a scooter up to Saint James Park on July 11 and firing upon four victims.

Both suspects were arrested on attempted murder charges, according to police.

Detectives had been searching for the duo for more than a week after riding up to two cousins, men ages 23 and 25 years old, last Tuesday on the sidewalk on East 193rd Street near Morris Avenue.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

Surveillance video showed some of the sequence of what happened next. Police said the shooter got off the back of the scooter around 6 p.m., pulled out a gun and fired at least seven times. One of the victims was struck in the lower back, the other shot in the thigh.

But those were not the only victims, police said. Two young boys, a 3-year-old and a 6 year-old, were walking with their mother when they were shot in the leg, according to police.

Video from the scene appeared to show one of the boys bleeding profusely on the ground outside the park before being rushed to the hospital along with his brother. NBC New York obtained video showing the frantic race by police to get the two boys to the hospital.

Each of the victims of the quadruple shooting is expected to survive, according to police. The mother of the two boys — who is eight months pregnant and had contractions after the shooting — told News 4 she's so traumatized she doesn't want to leave her house. Officers canvassed the area looking for evidence, finding several bullet casings.

Questions about why the gunman opened fire and who may have been the intended target were still under investigation, police said.