Upper East Side

2 Arrested for Manhattan Car Chase Crash, Armed Cash Grab Caught on Camera

There were no injuries reported by police

By Myles Miller

NBC Universal, Inc.

Police announced two arrests in the early September bizarre car chase turned armed robbery that was almost hard to believe, expect the whole thing was caught on camera.

The Upper East Side brazen chase earned the pair of thieves a hefty payday Sept. 3, when they speed after and spun out a car to steal and get away with a $9,000 haul (police previously said the theft was for $20,000).

Authorities apprehended Christian Santana, 32, and Denis Piters, 29, on Sept. 21 and 29, respectively. Each faces charges of robbery and reckless endangerment; attorney information was not known.

The chaos shocked bystanders near East 92nd Street and 2nd Avenue around 5 p.m. when a black Mercedes-Benz came charging down the road after the driver of a silver Toyota Rav-4, police said.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 4 New York app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Witness video shows the Mercedes catch up to the Toyota, crashing into the car and causing it to spin out. The Mercedes driver then steps on the gas and pushes the other car up onto the sidewalk.

The Toyota driver is able to accelerate and get back onto the roadway, but is chased down a second time by the Mercedes driver who rams into the car, sending it spinning out once again, the video shows.

Apparently having successfully pinned the Toyota, the video shows a passenger jump out of the passenger side of the Mercedes. A bystander can be heard in the video yelling, "he's got a gun, he's got a gun."

News

Queens 10 hours ago

‘Barbaric and Unprovoked' Killing of EMS Veteran, 9/11 Responder Shakes NYC

Storm Team 4 Sep 28

Will Ian Hit NY? Fringe Effects Impact Us Starting Saturday — Here's What to Expect

This is when police say the armed assailant ran over to the Toyota and stole thousands in cash, before jumping back inside the Mercedes and driving off.

NYPD officials said the armed robbers ditched their ride a handful of blocks away.

Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

Upper East SideNYPDcar chaseArmed Robbery
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip Video LX News CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us