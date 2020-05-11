2 Arrested for Allegedly Tearing Masks Off Jewish People in Brooklyn: Police

New York City police say two people have been arrested for allegedly tearing face masks off Jewish people in Brooklyn.

It's unclear when the incident occurred but the NYPD confirmed reports that the individuals were arrested near Bedford Avenue and Ross Street in Williamsburg.

Videos posted to social media late Sunday by Williamsburg News and The Belaaz, an NYC-based Jewish media outlet, showed large police response and gathered crowds.

🇺🇸 — WILLIAMSBURG: Two antisemites were arrested moments ago after they assaulted Jews while ripping off their masks on the streets of Williamsburg, Brooklyn. pic.twitter.com/cW5u0AYT3b — Belaaz (@TheBelaaz) May 11, 2020

The identities of the arrested individuals have not been released and charges are pending, police said.

No other information was immediately available.