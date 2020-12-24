2 Accused of Murder in Shooting Death of 12-Year-Old NY Girl

Two men have been arrested in the shooting death of a 12-year-old girl in Ulster County's Kingston last week, New York State Police said Thursday.

Gilbert Thomas, 24, and Robert James, 46, both of Kingston, each face charges of second-degree murder, first-degree assault and criminal use of a firearm in the shooting that left D'Janeira Mason dead the evening of Dec. 17.

The suspects allegedly were involved in a shooting that sent bullets into the residence. At least one hit Mason and she died. A 9-year-old boy also was wounded in the arm but had been expected to recover, Kingston Police said.

It's not clear what prompted the shooting, nor was the intended target known. Attorney information for the two arrested men wasn't immediately available.

New York State Police say their investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact them at 845-338-1702.