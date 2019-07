A 2-year-old girl fell out of this window in College Point, Queens.

A 2-year-old girl fell out of a second-floor window in Queens on Sunday evening, police said.

The girl was taken to Long Island Jewish Hospital, the FDNY said. Her condition wasn't immediately clear.

Police said the toddler's father had just finished giving her a bath when she fell through a screen in the bedroom of their home on 26th Avenue in College Point. The window didn't have a guard.