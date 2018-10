A 2-year-old boy and a young woman were shot in a Jersey City apartment early Sunday, officials said.

Both the toddler and the 20-year-old woman were hospitalized in stable condition, according to Jersey City spokeswoman Kim Wallace-Scalcione.

Someone knocked on their door around 2 a.m. on Myrtle Avenue and when the woman opened the door, she was struck, Wallace-Scalcione said. Both victims were shot inside.

The investigation is ongoing.