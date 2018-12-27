NYPD: 2 Wanted for Impersonating Cops and Attempted Kidnapping at Car Dealership - NBC New York
NYPD: 2 Wanted for Impersonating Cops and Attempted Kidnapping at Car Dealership

By Aria Collins

Published 21 minutes ago

    What to Know

    • Two suspects are wanted for questioning with an attempted kidnapping that occurred at a car dealership in Long Island City.

    • Two men entered the car dealership and approached the victim who was waiting for his car to be served.

    • The victim was sprayed with an unknown substance and was told he was under arrest for being a fugitive.

    Two men pretending to be cops burst into a car dealership in Queens and tried to haul off a man in handcuffs last Wednesday, police said. 

    The suspects entered the car dealership on 34-54 44th St. in Long Island City at about 9:45 a.m. on Dec. 12 and walked up to a man waiting for his car to be serviced, according to the NYPD. 

    The pair sprayed the 28-year-old man with some sort of substance, then told him he was under arrest for being a fugitive, police said. They tried to take him away in handcuffs. 

    The victim struggled to fight off the two men, who then fled the location in a gray 2012 Dodge Caravan westbound on Northern Blvd.

    One of the men wanted for questioning has been identified as 40-year-old Jose Santiago-Cruz. He is described as 5-feet-6, 200 pounds, with dark colored hair and brown eyes.

    Police are asking anyone with information on the suspects to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS or go to nypdcrimestoppers.com. 

