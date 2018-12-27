What to Know Two suspects are wanted for questioning with an attempted kidnapping that occurred at a car dealership in Long Island City.

Two men entered the car dealership and approached the victim who was waiting for his car to be served.

The victim was sprayed with an unknown substance and was told he was under arrest for being a fugitive.

Two men pretending to be cops burst into a car dealership in Queens and tried to haul off a man in handcuffs last Wednesday, police said.

The suspects entered the car dealership on 34-54 44th St. in Long Island City at about 9:45 a.m. on Dec. 12 and walked up to a man waiting for his car to be serviced, according to the NYPD.

The pair sprayed the 28-year-old man with some sort of substance, then told him he was under arrest for being a fugitive, police said. They tried to take him away in handcuffs.

The victim struggled to fight off the two men, who then fled the location in a gray 2012 Dodge Caravan westbound on Northern Blvd.

One of the men wanted for questioning has been identified as 40-year-old Jose Santiago-Cruz. He is described as 5-feet-6, 200 pounds, with dark colored hair and brown eyes.

Police are asking anyone with information on the suspects to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS or go to nypdcrimestoppers.com.