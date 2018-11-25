Police block the road near the site where a woman's body was found in the woods on Staten Island.

What to Know Two teenagers found the body of a woman in the woods on Staten Island, police say

The body was naked and partially burned, police say

The body was found behind a high school in Tottenville

Two teenagers found the body of a woman in the woods on Staten Island on Sunday afternoon, police said.

The woman was naked and her body was partially burned, the NYPD said.

She was found in the woods behind a high school in Tottenville, police said. That's near Eugene Street and Bartow Avenue in Long Pond Park.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Medical Examiner will determine her cause of death.

The investigation is ongoing.