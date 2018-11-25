What to Know
Two teenagers found the body of a woman in the woods on Staten Island, police say
The body was naked and partially burned, police say
The body was found behind a high school in Tottenville
Two teenagers found the body of a woman in the woods on Staten Island on Sunday afternoon, police said.
The woman was naked and her body was partially burned, the NYPD said.
She was found in the woods behind a high school in Tottenville, police said. That's near Eugene Street and Bartow Avenue in Long Pond Park.
The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.
The Medical Examiner will determine her cause of death.
The investigation is ongoing.