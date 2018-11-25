2 Teenagers Find Woman's Body in Staten Island Woods: NYPD - NBC New York
2 Teenagers Find Woman's Body in Staten Island Woods: NYPD

Published 2 hours ago | Updated 23 minutes ago

    Stringer.com
    Police block the road near the site where a woman's body was found in the woods on Staten Island.

    What to Know

    • Two teenagers found the body of a woman in the woods on Staten Island, police say

    • The body was naked and partially burned, police say

    • The body was found behind a high school in Tottenville

    Two teenagers found the body of a woman in the woods on Staten Island on Sunday afternoon, police said. 

    The woman was naked and her body was partially burned, the NYPD said. 

    She was found in the woods behind a high school in Tottenville, police said. That's near Eugene Street and Bartow Avenue in Long Pond Park. 

    The woman was pronounced dead at the scene. 

    The Medical Examiner will determine her cause of death. 

    The investigation is ongoing. 

