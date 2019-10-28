What to Know Not everyone craves the bright lights and fast pace of a big city

WalletHub compared more than 1,200 cities with population between 25,000 and 100,000 to determine the best small cities in the US for 2019

It turns out that two small cities in New Jersey are among the best in the entire nation, according to WalletHub

Small-city life is seen is a great alternative for those who appreciate more wiggle room, affordability and shorter commutes. In fact, according to a Brookings Institution study, suburbanization is on the rise.

With this in mind, and knowing that no two small cities are alike, WalletHub compared more than 1,200 cities with population between 25,000 and 100,000 to determine the best small cities in the country for 2019.

In order to come up with an overall ranking, WalletHub analyzed 42 key indicators of livability ranging from housing costs to school systems. These key indicators helped comprise the individual rankings of affordability, economic health, education & health, quality of life and safety, which, subsequently, determined the overall ranking list.

Fair Lawn came in at the No. 9, while Princeton took the No. 13 spot.

Fair Lawn’s high overall ranking is due to the admirable scores it received in the individual rankings, including being in the 30th spot when it comes to education and health.

Meanwhile, Princeton scored high marks in the individual rankings, including No. 24 when it comes to economic health.

Although Fair Lawn and Princeton ranked overall among the top 20 small cities, other New Jersey cities made appearances in key lists -- although at times, for not the best reasons. For example, Lakewood and Passaic were among the top 4 cities with the highest housing costs. Additionally, West New York (New Jersey), Union City and New Brunswick were also among the top 4 cities with the lowest homeownership rate.

WalletHub also determined that Atlantic City was among the cities with the lowest income growth, while Hoboken had the fourth highest average weekly work hours.

However, when it comes to the lowest crime rate, Bergenfield reigned supreme, according to the study.

To learn more about the methodology used, or see the entire list, click here.