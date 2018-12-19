97-Year-Old Woman, Home Health Aide Critically Injured in Chinatown Fire: FDNY - NBC New York
97-Year-Old Woman, Home Health Aide Critically Injured in Chinatown Fire: FDNY

The fire started on the second floor of 113 Mott Street, near Hester Street, around 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, the FDNY said

By Andrew Siff

Published 2 hours ago | Updated 31 minutes ago

    A 97-year-old woman and her home health aide were critically injured in a fire that broke out at a Chinatown building, the FDNY said. 

    The fire started inside a four-story building at 113 Mott Street, near Hester Street, around 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, the FDNY said.

    The woman and her aide were taken to the hospital, where they were listed in critical condition, the department said. 

    The woman went into cardiac arrest, according to the department. 

    Clutter in an apartment on the building's third floor may have contributed to the blaze, the FDNY said. 

    Firefighters had brought the fire under control by around 2 p.m., the department said. 

