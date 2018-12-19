What to Know A 97-year-old woman and her home health aide were critically injured in a fire that broke out at a Chinatown building

A 97-year-old woman and her home health aide were critically injured in a fire that broke out at a Chinatown building, the FDNY said.

The fire started inside a four-story building at 113 Mott Street, near Hester Street, around 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, the FDNY said.

The woman and her aide were taken to the hospital, where they were listed in critical condition, the department said.

The woman went into cardiac arrest, according to the department.

Firefighters had brought the fire under control by around 2 p.m., the department said.