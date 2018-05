Two police cruisers crashed at an intersection in Sunset Park. (Credit: @alexisperez173/Instagram)

Two police cruisers investigating an armed robbery in Brooklyn crashed into each other.

The cruisers collided at the intersection of 32nd Street and Fourth Avenue in Sunset Park.

One of the cruisers had severely damaged to the front end. The other had damage to the right side near the front wheel.

Police say the officers were responding to an armed robbery of an adult film store one block away.

Other officers arrested the alleged robbers, who were running away, witnesses said.