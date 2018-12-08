2 People Wanted for Questioning in Shooting That Killed Brooklyn Man: NYPD - NBC New York
    2 People Wanted for Questioning in Shooting That Killed Brooklyn Man: NYPD

    Published 26 minutes ago

      NYPD
      Police released the inset photo of two men wanted for questioning in a Brooklyn shooting that killed one man and injured another.

      Police said Saturday they want to talk to two men about a Brooklyn shooting that killed one man and injured another. 

      Jahill Grant, 21, of Crown Heights, was killed in the Dec. 4 shooting on a Bed-Stuy street in broad daylight, the NYPD said. 

      Officers found him with a gunshot wound to the neck at Marcus Garvey Boulevard and Pulaski Street, police said. 

      The other victim, who's 22 years old, remains in stable condition at a local hospital with a gunshot wound to the hip. 

      Police released this photo of the men they want to question. 

      Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).

