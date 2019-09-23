Man Holding 5-Year-Old Daughter Jumps Onto Subway Tracks in the Bronx; 1 Dead - NBC New York
logo_nyc_2x

Man Holding 5-Year-Old Daughter Jumps Onto Subway Tracks in the Bronx; 1 Dead

If you are in crisis, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255 or reach out to the Crisis Text Line by texting 'Home' to 741741

By Andrew Siff

Published 51 minutes ago | Updated 2 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    Subway Strike Disrupts Transit in the Bronx

    A man has died and a 5-year-old girl was hurt after the rush-hour subway strike in the Bronx Monday. (Published 26 minutes ago)

    What to Know

    • A man jumped onto the 4 train tracks in the Bronx Monday morning while holding his 5-year-old daughter, a source tells News 4

    • The man is dead; the girl was taken to a hospital with an apparent broken leg; service on the No. 4 line was partially suspended in the area

    • If you're in crisis, call National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255 or reach out to Crisis Text Line by texting 'Home' to 741741

    A man holding his 5-year-old daughter jumped onto subway tracks in the Bronx during Monday's morning rush, killing himself and leaving the child with a broken leg, a source with knowledge of the investigation tells News 4.

    Further details on the man were not immediately available following the train strike at the Kingsbridge Road station just before 8 a.m. His daughter was taken to a hospital for treatment; she is expected to be physically OK. 

    Two bystanders who tried to help also suffered minor injuries; they were taken to a hospital as well, fire officials said. 

    The MTA said service on the No. 4 line was suspended between Woodlawn and Burnside Avenue as authorities investigated. 

    For real-time transit updates, see the feed below. 

    Get the latest from NBC 4 New York anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices

    Advertise with us