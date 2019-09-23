A man has died and a 5-year-old girl was hurt after the rush-hour subway strike in the Bronx Monday. (Published 26 minutes ago)

What to Know A man jumped onto the 4 train tracks in the Bronx Monday morning while holding his 5-year-old daughter, a source tells News 4

The man is dead; the girl was taken to a hospital with an apparent broken leg; service on the No. 4 line was partially suspended in the area

If you're in crisis, call National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255 or reach out to Crisis Text Line by texting 'Home' to 741741

A man holding his 5-year-old daughter jumped onto subway tracks in the Bronx during Monday's morning rush, killing himself and leaving the child with a broken leg, a source with knowledge of the investigation tells News 4.

Further details on the man were not immediately available following the train strike at the Kingsbridge Road station just before 8 a.m. His daughter was taken to a hospital for treatment; she is expected to be physically OK.

Two bystanders who tried to help also suffered minor injuries; they were taken to a hospital as well, fire officials said.

The MTA said service on the No. 4 line was suspended between Woodlawn and Burnside Avenue as authorities investigated.

For real-time transit updates, see the feed below.