Two people were killed in the Belmont neighborhood of the Bronx on Saturday, police said. A third person was injured and in critical condition.

The circumstances of their deaths weren't immediately clear.

The people were reported dead at a home on Belmont Avenue, just seven blocks west of the Bronx Zoo, shortly after 1:30 p.m., the NYPD said.

The survivor was taken to St. Barnabas Hospital.

Emergency workers remained on the scene.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.