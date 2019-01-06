Two female pedestrians were in critical condition after a hit-and-run in Newark Sunday morning. Rana Novini reports.

Two in Critical Condition After Hit-and-Run in Newark

Two female pedestrians are in critical condition after a driver hit them and fled the scene, authorities say.

A driver in a white vehicle was heading east on Verona Avenue, near Broadway, in Newark just before 2 a.m. Sunday when he or she hit the two pedestrians, Newark's Department of Public Safety said.

The driver fled the scene, the department said.

The department didn't immediately release the victims' ages.

Anyone with information about the hit-and-run is asked to call the department's tip line at 1-877-NWK-TIPS.