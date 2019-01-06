2 Female Pedestrians in Critical Condition After Hit-and-Run in Newark - NBC New York
logo_nyc_2x

2 Female Pedestrians in Critical Condition After Hit-and-Run in Newark

A driver in a white vehicle hit the two pedestrians just before 2 a.m. Sunday, authorities said

By Rana Novini

Published 26 minutes ago | Updated 24 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    Two in Critical Condition After Hit-and-Run in Newark

    Two female pedestrians were in critical condition after a hit-and-run in Newark Sunday morning. Rana Novini reports.

    (Published 24 minutes ago)

    What to Know

    • Two female pedestrians are in critical condition after a driver hit them and fled the scene, authorities say

    • A driver in a white vehicle hit the two pedestrians just before 2 a.m. Sunday, authorities said

    • Anyone with information about the hit-and-run is asked to call the Newark Department of Public Safety's tip line at 1-877-NWK-TIPS

    Two female pedestrians are in critical condition after a driver hit them and fled the scene, authorities say.

    A driver in a white vehicle was heading east on Verona Avenue, near Broadway, in Newark just before 2 a.m. Sunday when he or she hit the two pedestrians, Newark's Department of Public Safety said. 

    The driver fled the scene, the department said. 

    The department didn't immediately release the victims' ages. 

    Top Tri-State News Photos

    Top Tri-State News Photos
    Pexels/CC

    Anyone with information about the hit-and-run is asked to call the department's tip line at 1-877-NWK-TIPS. 

    Get the latest from NBC 4 New York anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices

    Advertise with us