2 Officers Shoot Gun-Wielding Teen in Queens: NYPD

Two police officers shot a 15-year-old in Queens who refused to drop his gun, officials say.

What to Know Two police officers shot a gun-wielding teen in Far Rockaway on Saturday night, the NYPD said

Police said the 15-year-old fired into a crowd and refused to drop his weapon

The teen was hospitalized in stable condition

Two police officers shot a 15-year-old boy in Queens who refused to drop his gun, the NYPD said Sunday

The teen was in stable condition at Long Island Jewish Hospital, police said.

The teen was firing into a crowd at Redfern Avenue and Hassock Street in Far Rockaway at about 11 p.m. Saturday, police said. The police were trying to disperse the crowd when the teen started firing, police said.

Officers told the teen to drop his weapon, but he didn't comply, the NYPD said. Then two officers opened fire.

Police recovered a Smith and Wesson handgun at the scene.

The two officers went to South Nassau Communities Hospital for an evaluation, police said.







