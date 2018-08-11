2 Officers Shoot Gun-Wielding Teen in Queens: NYPD

What to Know
Two police officers shot a gun-wielding teen in Far Rockaway on Saturday night, the NYPD said
Police said the 15-year-old fired into a crowd and refused to drop his weapon
The teen was hospitalized in stable condition
Two police officers shot a 15-year-old boy in Queens who refused to drop his gun, the NYPD said Sunday
The teen was in stable condition at Long Island Jewish Hospital, police said.
The teen was firing into a crowd at Redfern Avenue and Hassock Street in Far Rockaway at about 11 p.m. Saturday, police said. The police were trying to disperse the crowd when the teen started firing, police said.
Officers told the teen to drop his weapon, but he didn't comply, the NYPD said. Then two officers opened fire.
Police recovered a Smith and Wesson handgun at the scene.
The two officers went to South Nassau Communities Hospital for an evaluation, police said.