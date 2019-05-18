2 NJ Cops Dragged by Driver Fleeing Arrest: Officials - NBC New York
logo_nyc_2x

2 NJ Cops Dragged by Driver Fleeing Arrest: Officials

Published 2 hours ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    Body Cam video Shows NJ Cop Dragging

    A body cam video shows a Newark police officer being dragged by a car driven by a suspect. Warning, this video includes explicit language. (Published 2 hours ago)

    Two Newark police officers were dragged by a car when the driver they were trying to arrest put the car in gear and drove off, officials said Saturday. 

    One officer suffered a hand injury and the other a minor head injury, said Public Safety Director Anthony F. Ambrose. 

    The officers were trying to arrest Jacob Wolski, 30, of Aberdeen, who was in his car and appeared to be using drugs, Ambrose said. 

    As they leaned into the car, he drove off and dragged the officers, he said. One of the officer's body cameras captured the exchange and escape. 

    Top Tri-State News Photos

    Top Tri-State News Photos

    Wolski was arrested shortly after by police in Edison and transferred to Marlboro police on an outstanding warrant. 

    In Newark, Wolski was charged with aggravated assault, resisting arrest and eluding, unlawful possession of a weapon and possession of heroin. 

    It wasn't immediately clear whether Wolski had an attorney. 

    Get the latest from NBC 4 New York anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices

    Advertise with us