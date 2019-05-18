2 NJ Cops Dragged by Driver Fleeing Arrest: Officials

A body cam video shows a Newark police officer being dragged by a car driven by a suspect. Warning, this video includes explicit language. (Published 2 hours ago)

Two Newark police officers were dragged by a car when the driver they were trying to arrest put the car in gear and drove off, officials said Saturday.

One officer suffered a hand injury and the other a minor head injury, said Public Safety Director Anthony F. Ambrose.

The officers were trying to arrest Jacob Wolski, 30, of Aberdeen, who was in his car and appeared to be using drugs, Ambrose said.

As they leaned into the car, he drove off and dragged the officers, he said. One of the officer's body cameras captured the exchange and escape.

Wolski was arrested shortly after by police in Edison and transferred to Marlboro police on an outstanding warrant.

In Newark, Wolski was charged with aggravated assault, resisting arrest and eluding, unlawful possession of a weapon and possession of heroin.

It wasn't immediately clear whether Wolski had an attorney.