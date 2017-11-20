Cops Probe 2-Month-Old Girl's Death in Brooklyn - NBC New York
Cops Probe 2-Month-Old Girl's Death in Brooklyn

    Cops Probe 2-Month-Old Girl's Death in Brooklyn
    NBC 4 New York

    Police are investigating how a baby mysteriously ended up dying after being found lying in vomit in Brooklyn, officials say.

    The 2-month-old baby girl was found dead inside her Crown Heights apartment Monday morning around 2:30, according to the NYPD. She was found unconscious and unresponsive with no obvious signs of trauma, police said.

    A source said after Soaida Aquino was put to bed she vomited on herself.

    She was taken to an area hospital, where she was pronounced dead, authorities said. A medical examiner will determine her cause of death.

    The investigation is ongoing.

    Published 2 hours ago

