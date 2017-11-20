Cops Probe 2-Month-Old Girl's Death in Brooklyn

Police are investigating how a baby mysteriously ended up dying after being found lying in vomit in Brooklyn, officials say.
The 2-month-old baby girl was found dead inside her Crown Heights apartment Monday morning around 2:30, according to the NYPD. She was found unconscious and unresponsive with no obvious signs of trauma, police said.
A source said after Soaida Aquino was put to bed she vomited on herself.
She was taken to an area hospital, where she was pronounced dead, authorities said. A medical examiner will determine her cause of death.
The investigation is ongoing.
Published 2 hours ago