2 Men Shot in Large Fight Outside NY Club: Police

Two men were shot in a large fight outside a club in Poughkeepsie early Saturday, police said.

The victims, ages 29 and 24, both of Poughkeepsie were expected to survive, police said.

They had been outside of Club Mystic on Church Street where there was a large, unruly crowd at about 3:15 a.m., Poughkeepsie police said.

The younger victim told police he had been watching a fight when he was struck. he didn't know who shot him, police said. He was shot in the arm and grazed in his side.

Anyone with information is asked to call 845-451-7577.