2 Men Charged With Beating Death of Man Found in Abandoned Home: Officials - NBC New York
2 Men Charged With Beating Death of Man Found in Abandoned Home: Officials

Published 24 minutes ago | Updated 14 minutes ago

    What to Know

    • Authorities say a man found dead last week in the basement of an abandoned central New Jersey home died from blunt force trauma to the head

    • Middlesex County prosecutors say the death of Lucas Reyes-Cardona has been ruled a homicide

    • The 36-year-old New Brunswick man was found Friday morning; It's unclear how long the body had been there before it was discovered

    Two men were arrested and charged Saturday in the beating death off a man whose body was found in the basement of an abandoned central New Jersey house.

    Juan Carlos Chavez-Amaya, 36, and Jorge Barrios, 28, both of New Brunswick, were carched with first-degree murder and endangering an injured victim, the Middlesex County Prosecutor said. 

    Lucas Reyes-Cardona, 36, of New Brunswick, was killed by blunt force trauma to the head, the medical examiner's office said. His body was found in a house on Welton Street on April 5. 

    It wasn't immediately clear whether Chavez-Amaya or Barrios had attorneys. 

    Christina Geremia

    Anyone with information is asked to call New Brunswick Police Det. Erika DiMarcello at 732-745-5200 or Det. Grace Brown of the Middlesex Prosecutor's Office at 732-745-3373.

