What to Know Authorities say a man found dead last week in the basement of an abandoned central New Jersey home died from blunt force trauma to the head

Middlesex County prosecutors say the death of Lucas Reyes-Cardona has been ruled a homicide

The 36-year-old New Brunswick man was found Friday morning; It's unclear how long the body had been there before it was discovered

Two men were arrested and charged Saturday in the beating death off a man whose body was found in the basement of an abandoned central New Jersey house.

Juan Carlos Chavez-Amaya, 36, and Jorge Barrios, 28, both of New Brunswick, were carched with first-degree murder and endangering an injured victim, the Middlesex County Prosecutor said.

Lucas Reyes-Cardona, 36, of New Brunswick, was killed by blunt force trauma to the head, the medical examiner's office said. His body was found in a house on Welton Street on April 5.

It wasn't immediately clear whether Chavez-Amaya or Barrios had attorneys.

Anyone with information is asked to call New Brunswick Police Det. Erika DiMarcello at 732-745-5200 or Det. Grace Brown of the Middlesex Prosecutor's Office at 732-745-3373.