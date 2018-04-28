2 Inmates Attack Correction Officer in Westchester: Officials - NBC New York
UPDATED: 
2 Inmates Attack Correction Officer in Westchester: Officials

Published 49 minutes ago

    NBC Connecticut

    In a seemingly unprovoked attack, two inmates broke the nose of a corrections officer in Westchester County, officials said Saturday. 

    The county corrections officer was seriously injured and also suffered head trauma in the Friday evening attack, said George Latimer, the Westchester County executive. 

    The officer was treated and released from Westchester Medical Center. 

    "We will be investigating what led to this incident and will work with the District Attorney and County Police to ensure that these two assailants are prosecuted to the fullest extent," Latimer said in a statement. "Violence towards our staff members is unacceptable at every level and will be dealt with swiftly.”

