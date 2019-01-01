2 Fishermen Found Dead in Westchester Reservoir: Police

What to Know The bodies of two fishermen were pulled from a Westchester reservoir after police responded to the scene of a boating accident

The bodies of two fishermen were pulled from a Westchester reservoir after police responded to the scene of a boating accident, officials said.

Officers responded to the Muscoot Reservoir, in Goldens Bridge, Tuesday morning after receiving a report of a boating accident, New York State police said.

Two fishermen were pronounced dead at the scene, according to police. It wasn’t immediately clear if there were other victims.

Police didn’t immediately provide details about how the two men died or release their names or ages.

