2 Firefighters Hurt in Fire at Bronx Auto Body Shop: FDNY

By Wale Aliyu

Published 6 minutes ago | Updated 4 minutes ago

    @FDNY/Twitter
    A fire at an auto body shop in the Bronx.

    A four-alarm blaze at an auto body shop in the Bronx on Saturday evening injured two firefighters, the FDNY said. 

    The firefighters were seriously injured, but were expected to survive, the FDNY said. 

    No civilians were hurt. 

    Firefighters got a call shortly after 6 p.m. and arrived at the auto body shop on Carter Avenue to find a fire in a garage adjacent to the two-story wood-frame building, said Assistant Chief Wayne Cartwright. 

    There was also a fire in the back of the building, Cartwright said. 

    About 190 firefighters with 50 pieces of equipment worked to contain the blaze, Cartwright said. 

