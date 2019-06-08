2 Dead in Fiery Crash Near Brooklyn Shopping Center: Police - NBC New York
2 Dead in Fiery Crash Near Brooklyn Shopping Center: Police

The crash took place just outside King’s Plaza Shopping Center

Published 33 minutes ago

    What to Know

    • Two people died in a fiery crash near a mall in Brooklyn, the NYPD said

    • The two men drove through a red light after sideswiping another car, drove up onto a median and hit a traffic light pole, police said

    • Their car then burst into flames, according to police; they were pronounced dead at the scene

    Two people died in a fiery crash near a mall in Brooklyn, the NYPD said.

    The two men were traveling north on Flatbush Avenue in a Nissan Altima around midnight on Friday when they sideswiped a car stopped at a red light at Flatbush and Avenue V, a preliminary investigation found.

    After sideswiping the car, they continued through the red light before driving onto a center median and hitting a traffic light pole, the NYPD said.

    That’s when the Nissan Altima burst into flames, according to police.

    Bystanders managed to get the driver out of the car, but weren’t able to get his passenger out, police said.

    Both men were pronounced dead at the scene, according to police. They were the only people inside the vehicle.

    The crash took place just outside King’s Plaza Shopping Center.

    Police didn’t immediately release the names of the victims. An investigation is ongoing.

