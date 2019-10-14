Two 17-Year-Old Girls Killed, 1 Badly Hurt in Connecticut Crash

Two people have died after a car crash and fire in Brooklyn, Connecticut, early Monday morning.

Two 17-year-old girls have died and a third has serious injuries after a car crash and fire in Brooklyn, Connecticut, early Monday morning.

Firefighters were called to the crash on North Society Road on the Brooklyn-Canterbury town line around 12:15 a.m.

Authorities said a Ford F-150 pickup was driving northbound on North Society Road when the driver lost control, left the road, hit a guard rail and continued down a ditch where the vehicle caught fire.

According to police, 17-year-old Brenna Ann Larson, of Grosvenordale, and 17-year-old Shawnna Wojnowski, of Plainfield, were pronounced dead at the scene.

Ashley Adamo, 17, of Pomfret Center, was seriously injured and was transported to Hasbro Children's Hospital in Rhode Island, state police added.

It's not clear who was driving the truck.

The state's fire marshal and accident reconstruction team were called to the scene.

North Society Road remains closed at Grass Road. State police ask anyone driving in or around the area to use alternate routes.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.