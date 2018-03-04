2 Bodies Found in NJ Lake: Prosecutors

What to Know Two bodies were found in a lake in a Newark park on Saturday, prosecutors say

The bodies of a man and a woman were found in a New Jersey lake, but authorities say the deaths don't appear to be related.

The Essex County Sheriff's office received calls on Saturday about a body floating in a lake at Weequahic Park.

Deputies found the body of a woman shortly before noon. Her identity wasn't known.

When investigators from the prosecutor's office came to investigate, they found another body in a different section of the lake, prosecutors said.

The body of a man, whose identity wasn't known, was pulled from the lake about three hours after the woman.

The medical examiner will determine the cause of death for both.

Anyone with information is asked to call (877) 847-7432.

