2 Arrested in Killing of Mother, Kids, Partner in NY

Family members of the four people who were murdered in a basement apartment in New York spoke out Thursday night, seeking answers and justice. WNYT's Emily Devito reports. (Published Friday, Dec. 29, 2017)

Two people have been arrested in connection with the murder of a mother, two of her children and her female partner in Troy, New York, police said early Saturday.

The identities of the people arrested were not immediately released, NBC News reported. Troy Police Capt. Dan DeWolf said in an email that both defendants are due to be arraigned Saturday morning and more information about the offenses each is charged with will be released.

The bodies of Shanta Myers, 36, her 11-year-old son Jeremiah, her 5-year-old daughter Shanise, and 22-year-old Brandi Mells were found in their basement apartment the day after Christmas. Myers had a 15-year-old son who was out of town on a retreat at the time of the murders.

DeWolf previously declined to discuss details of the crime scene but law enforcement sources told the Albany Times Union that the victims were bound and their throats were slit.

