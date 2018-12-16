2 Arrested for Death of 17-Year-Old Boy Pushed in Front of Moving Ambulette: Police - NBC New York
2 Arrested for Death of 17-Year-Old Boy Pushed in Front of Moving Ambulette: Police

A 20-year-old man has been charged with murder and an 18-year-old man has been charged with assault in connection with the teen's death

Published 56 minutes ago | Updated 53 minutes ago

    Police say an argument in the Bronx ended in a man's death after they say he was pushed into moving traffic. Checkey Beckford reports. (Published Monday, Dec. 10, 2018)

    What to Know

    • Angel Reyes-Godoy was arguing with someone in Fordham Manor on Dec. 10 when a second person pushed him into the street

    • Police on Sunday said they’d arrested Obeb Adames, 18, and Mario Almonte, 20, both of the Bronx, in connection with Reyes-Godoy’s death

    • Reyes-Godoy was taken to St. Barnabas Hospital in cardiac arrest from severe head trauma after the ambulette hit him

    Two men have been arrested connection with the death of a 17-year-old boy who died after he was pushed into the path of a moving ambulette, police say.

    Angel Reyes-Godoy was arguing with someone at 194th Street and Bainbridge Avenue in Fordham Manor on Dec. 10 when a second person pushed him into the street, the NYPD said.

    Police on Sunday said they’d arrested Obeb Adames, 18, and Mario Almonte, 20, both of the Bronx, in connection with Reyes-Godoy’ death.

    Almonte has been charged with murder, robbery and assault, the NYPD said. Adames, meanwhile, has been charged with assault and disorderly conduct.

    Police didn’t immediately provide additional details about the charges.

    Reyes-Godoy was taken to St. Barnabas Hospital in cardiac arrest from severe head trauma after the ambulette hit him. He was pronounced dead at the hospital.

    The ambulette driver remained at the scene and has not been charged.

    People in the neighborhood who knew Reyes-Godoy said he was "a good guy."

    Friends previously said he had no family in the country, and police were trying to reach loved ones in Mexico.

    Almonte and Adames' attorney information wasn't immediately available Sunday.

